90's Cursor Effects

I'd like to take the web back a little bit, into the wonderful days where knowing how to get your little mouse arrow to dance and sway was the most of your worries.

Each of the cursor effects below are built for your modern browser (fast, efficient, mobile friendly), and are super easy to add to your site!

To get started adding a cursor effect to your site, check out the documentation on GitHub.
Rainbow+ to your site
A little color never hurt anyone
Clock+ to your site
An oldie, a little ugly, but true history
Fairy Dust+ to your site
An old classic, sprinkling stardust onto the page
Ghost+ to your site
A trailing of ghost cursors, as classic as they come
Trailing+ to your site
An elasticish trail of cursors that will nip to wherever your mouse is
Following Dot+ to your site
A dot that follows your mouse with a little lag, a modern look
Elastic Emoji+ to your site
Guaranteed to provide fun for hours
Emoji Rain+ to your site
A nice modern dusting of emoji based particles
Bubbles+ to your site
Bloop bloop bloop, you're under the sea
Snowflakes+ to your site
Winter is here, and it's brought snow with it
If you're a fan of this project, or have any ideas or submissions, or some neato old effects that need modernization send them in via GitHub!

🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥
If you use any of these effects, please consider sponsoring me on GitHub or shouting me a coffee, all keeps me going!
🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥


You can also follow me for lots of JS junk on twitter. Here I am: @twholman, and here's all my previous JS junk