90's Cursor Effects

I'd like to take the web back a little bit, into the wonderful days where
knowing how to get your little mouse arrow to dance
and
sway
was the most of your worries.
Each of the cursor effects below are built for your modern
browser (fast, efficient, mobile friendly), and are super easy to add to
your site!
To get started adding a cursor effect to your site, check out the
documentation
on GitHub.
A little color never hurt anyone
An oldie, a little ugly, but true history
An old classic, sprinkling stardust onto the page
A trailing of ghost cursors, as classic as they come
An elasticish trail of cursors that will nip to wherever your mouse is
A dot that follows your mouse with a little lag, a modern look
Guaranteed to provide fun for hours
A nice modern dusting of emoji based particles
Bloop bloop bloop, you're under the sea
Winter is here, and it's brought snow with it
If you're a fan of this project, or have any ideas or submissions, or some
neato old effects that need modernization send them in via
GitHub!
